»»COMMUNITY CAMPAIGNS TO SEE STEPFON LEWIS ON MAYORAL BALLOT

Some Tuscaloosa residents are coming together in support of Stepfon Lewis, who hopes to be on the Tuscaloosa mayoral ballot ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Lewis initially announced his mayoral campaign in September, but had to suspend it because of a previous criminal conviction that resulted in the revocation of his voting rights.

Lewis set up the Let Step Run campaign to give the community a chance to voice their opinions ahead of the deadline.

“Community has always been a big thing to me even before this campaign,” he said. “Even before getting involved politically, its always been something that I’ve been about.”

Lewis said he’s scheduled a news conference Tuesday to address his campaign’s status. The event begins around 2:30 p.m. at Archibald and Woodrow’s BBQ.