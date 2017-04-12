»»COMMITTEE VOTES TO MANDATE AUTISM THERAPY COVERAGE

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A House committee has approved legislation mandating insurance coverage for autism therapy.

The approval was a victory for parents who have been fighting for coverage for the intensive therapy called applied behavioral analysis therapy. But the bill faces an uncertain future as it heads to the full House of Representatives.

The House Insurance Committee approved the bill Wednesday after adding yearly coverage limits. Autism Society of Alabama says the state is one of only five that do not mandate the coverage.

Parents say the therapy is “life-changing” for children. It is also expensive, costing tens of thousands of dollars each year.

Bama Hager, program director with the Autism Society of Alabama, said Alabama children are being left behind because they don’t receive the therapy children in other states do.