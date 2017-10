Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of an overturned commercial vehicle on the westbound lanes of Highway 82 in the Coker area this morning.

According to Alabama State Trooper Reginal King, all westbound lanes are blocked near the 37 mile marker, and the Alabama Department of Transportation is assisting with traffic control.

Motorists should use caution in the area while first responders work to clear the road.

Updates will be provided as they become available.