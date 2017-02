A federal grand jury today indicted 18 year old Cedric Lamar Collins for robbing and taking hostages at a Tuscaloosa credit union earlier this year.

The incident took place January 10th at the Alabama Credit Union on Paul Bryant Drive near the University of Alabama campus.

Collins is charged with one count of robbery and two counts of hostage-taking after being arrested by law enforcement officials.

None of the hostages were hurt in the incident.