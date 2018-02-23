»»COLLEGIATE 100 HOSTS ANNUAL BLACK HISTORY MONTH PROGRAM

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

This morning Shelton State Community College’s chapter of Collegiate 100 hosted its Annual Black History Month Program.

The theme for the group this year is “Setting the Framework for Success” says Toya Carter President of Collegiate 100’s chapter.

The chapter helps students succeed through their mentorship program.

“The Goal is One-On-One and peer group mentoring, so we have that the opportunity to speak to groups of kids and also speak to them one on one,” said Faculty advisor Eric Prewitt.

This is the third year the collegiate 100 has been on Shelton State’s campus.