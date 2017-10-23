»»COLLEGE FOOTBALL FAN STOPS IN TUSCALOOSA ON 20 GAME ROAD TRIP

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Megan Hallson

Will Garvin, a college football super fan, has been travelling around the country since August, spending each Saturday in a different stadium.

He has been planning the trip for years and finally decided to hit the road this football season. “For about a decade I’ve been doing this trip in a fantasy manner, that is, I’ve been doing it on paper,” said Garvin. “I’ve been working out a matrix of how do I see all the top teams and never see one twice.”

So far, Garvin has been to eight different college football games across all three NCAA divisions, but this Saturday’s game will be his first SEC game of the trip, and his first time in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Garvin is excited to finally see a game in a stadium he calls, “a shrine to college football.”

“As I go around the country, I notice traditions,” said Garvin. “There’s the blue turf at Boise State. There’s the traveler of the horse at Southern Cal. There’s Ralphie the Buffalo at Colorado. Everybody would like Alabama’s tradition because of all of these wonderful mascots and all of these nice actions that you can do, Alabama’s tradition is winning.”

It was Alabama’s game day rituals and winning record that made Tuscaloosa a must-visit city on this Clemson alumnus’s road trip. One tradition in particular caught Garvin’s eye. “I learned about the cigar tradition, so everybody should know I truly have my cigar, and not only that, if somebody shows up to the game and needs another, needs a cigar, I went out and bought two so I’m ready to be hospitable,” said Garvin. Hopefully, the Crimson Tide will give him a chance to light one this Saturday.

Garvin’s next stop on his trip is to see the Lindenwood Lynx take on the University of Saint Francis Cougars in Fort Wayne, Indiana next Saturday.