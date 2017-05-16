»»COLD CASE SOLVED IN GREENE COUNTY AFTER 19 YEARS

Greene County Sheriff Investigators closed a cold case that’s roughly two decades old.

44 year old Donovan Johnson, a murder suspect escaped from the old Greene County Jail and has been on the run ever since.

Johnson is back behind bars after the Greene County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip.

Johnson was arrested in 1996 for the murder of Ollie Carpenter.

Greene County District Attorney Greg Griggers says Johnson shot 4 people, killing Carpenter and injuring three others.

Back in 1996, he was charged with Murder, Three Counts Of Attempted Murder and Receiving Stolen Property.

Two years later in June of 1998, Johnson escaped.

Johnson was recaptured Friday, May 12th in Chicago living under an alias, Phillip Thomas.

Johnson is now charged with Escape.

His first court appearance is June 1st.