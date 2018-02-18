»»CLIFFORD MADISON APPEARS IN COURT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE MURDER OF EMMETT KYZER

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

The man facing murder charges in the death of Emmett Kyzer made his first court appearance Feb. 16. in Tuscaloosa.

Kyzer, 82, went missing from his home in June 2016. His remains were found in March 2017 by a logging crew just 6 miles from his home. Months after the discovery, those remains were positively identified as Kyzer’s.

Clifford Madison, 53, went before a judge for his preliminary hearing.

At Friday’s hearing, the judge ruled that there was probable cause for murder in the case and sent it to the grand jury.

Madison remains in jail.