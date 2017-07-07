»»TUSCALOOOSA AMPHITHEATER INSTITUTES CLEAR BAG POLICY

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is adopting a clear bag policy that starts this weekend. The City of Tuscaloosa announced this new policy Wednesday afternoon.

Lieutenant Teena Richardson said the bags are safer and more efficient.

Secondly, The clear bags will reduce check speed before entering the venue.

“It will make it a lot easier for the officers that are working the theater as well as the patrons attending. They can get through the lines a lot faster officers don’t have to go into bags and search as they have done before” says LT. Teena Richardson.

Unauthorized bags will not be allowed in, but medical bags will be accepted upon approval. Plus, the policy will be enforced at all the Amphitheater’s upcoming events.

For more information visit www.tuscaloosaamphithearter.com