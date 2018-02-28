»»CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST JESSE JACKSON SPOKE TO A PACKED HOUSE ON UA CAMPUS

Jesse Jackson, Founder of the Rainbow “PUSH” Coalition, a Non Profit Civil Rights Advocacy group was in Tuscaloosa Wednesday Night.

It was a packed house at the Ferguson Center on the University Of Alabama Campus.

Jackon’s speech was titled “New South, New Challenges”.

He talked about issues such as this Weekend’s Bloody Sunday Anniversary, race relations, Poverty in the South and Voting Rights.

Nearly 50 students black and white walked down to the front of the room to get the paperwork to register to vote.

Jackson also talked about some of the most pressing issues for black people in america.

“All of us have become too violent, our music our art, our conversation, our Politics. We kill the most of each other of anybody in the world” says Jackson.

Jackon’s says his next stop in Alabama will be this Weekend in Selma for the Bloody Sunday March.