Thanks to a sanitary sewer overflow, the city of Tuscaloosa is advising that residents should not enter or use the water in Cribbs Mill Creek from the 1300 block of 31st Street East to Third Avenue East at 32nd Place East.

According to the city, the overflow was limited to 6,000 gallons. The warning is out of an abundance of caution, and there is no immediate danger.

City officials said the water is being tested, and they are monitoring the water conditions.