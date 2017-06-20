»»CITY OF TUSCALOOSA WILL ANALYZE EXISTING LAND USE IN ALBERTA

The April 27, 2011 Tornado nearly wiped out 15th Street and Alberta in Tuscaloosa.

Alberta still has a number of un-used spaces but, 15th Street is booming with businesses.

In 2011, the City Of Tuscaloosa implemented a plan called Tuscaloosa Forward.

It’s a Comprehensive Rebuilding approach for the Tornado Damaged areas of the city.

The city could make changes in the Zoning rules and Ordinance.

District 5 Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner wants the city to analyze the land use zoning in recovery areas in Alberta.

“Tuscaloosa Forward Plan was never be exactly as it was adopted. There was always from the very beginning some tweeks done. We’ve seen so much of that on 15th Street where there had to be so many people having to go back and get special exceptions and get variances to do certain things on their property its really hurt Alberta” says District 5, Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner.

The city will have some results in two Months.

The Tuscaloosa City Council voted to implement the city’s first Impact Fees on new Multi Family Attached Houses with 100 or more bedrooms.

The money will be used for maintaining the city’s Water And Sewer Systems and Public Safety.

The cost will depend of the size of the meter.

“This is a monumental occasion because it will provide improvements for decades within the City Of Tuscaloosa” says Brenden Moore, with the City Of Tuscaloosa.

It goes into effect August 1st.