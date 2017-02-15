»»CITY OF TUSCALOOSA CONSIDERING THE PURCHASE OF PATRIOT PARKWAY OFF HIGHWAY 69

During Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City Finance Committee meeting, City Leaders discussed purchasing a portion of Patriot Parkway off Highway 69.

It currently is privately owned.

It will cost the city $1.8 million to purchase.

it will then become city property.

This will allow the proposed 42,000 square foot Neighborhood Walmart.

It will include a Deli, Bakery, Produce Department and Pharmacy with an exterior gas station out front.

In July 2016, the city annexed nearly 6 acres of property at the corner of Highway 69 South and Patriot Parkway.

Finance Chairwoman Cynthia Almond says there’s more discussions are still ahead.

“As well as further discussed whether there should be a time limit on the sellers ability to annex in the future” says Almond.

The city will vote next Tuesday on the purchase of the road.