»»CITY OF TUSCALOOSA APPROVES A NEW WAY TO COLLECT OUTSTANDING DEBT

If you owe an outstanding debt to the City Of Tuscaloosa, prepare to have that payment intercepted.

Currently, the City uses Municipal Collections Of America to collect outstanding debt from Red Light Camera tickets.

Tuesday, the City added Water Accounts and Unpaid Parking tickets.

The City also added the Intercept Program.

It means, the City can collect part of your Alabama Tax Refund to pay for Unpaid Parking tickets, Water Bills and Red Light Camera tickets.

“As it grows, we expect between 65% to 70% of those submitted for Municipal Intercept Program to be collected successfully” says Deputy City Attorney Jimbo Woodson.

City Officials say there are many students who graduate, then leave Tuscaloosa with outstanding debt.

Woodson says this new program is a way for the City gets what’s owed to them.