»»CITY OF NORTHPORT FILES LAWSUIT AFTER FOUR EMPLOYEES WERE INJURED IN CRASH

Monday night, Northport City Council members voted to file a lawsuit against 50 year old Reginal Bunkley and Alfa Insurance.

This after four city employees were injured after Police reports say Bunkley, who was over the alcohol limit crashed into two Northport city trucks.

The crash happened January 6th at Highway 82 and Sam Sutton Road in Northport.

Northport City Attorney Ron Davis says a crew was working to put sand on the icy bridge at the time of the crash.

“They were headed back East on Highway 82 on the inside lane. The sand truck had stopped to begin spreading sand, behind it there was a pick up and Mr. Bunkley was coming at a high rate of speed” says Northport City Attorney Ron Davis.

The police report says Bunkley was driving 65 miles per hour, which was the speed limit.

Two city employees were inside, Interim City Administrator Joseph Rose and Public Works Director Brooke Starnes.

“Joesph and I at the same time looked in our rear view mirror and we saw a car coming off the hill at a high rate of speed and he was traveling in our lane and Joseph and I said at the same time said he’s not getting over and by the time we realized he really wasn’t getting over he crashed into us” says Northport Public Works Director Brooke Starnes.

The city’s Assistant Public Works Director Joey Olive and Planning Director Scott Stephens were also injured.

Bunkley was arrested and charged with Driving Under The Influence.