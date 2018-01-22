»»CITY OF NORTHPORT ANNEXED 39 ACRES OF LAND NEXT TO LOWES ON HIGHWAY 82

Its official, nearly 40 acres of land has been annexed into the City Of Northport for future Retail Development.

It was a unanimous decision at Monday night’s Northport City Council Meeting.

The City voted to annex 39 acres of land next to Lowes on Highway 82.

Since 2016, workers have been clearing trees and moving dirt for this project.

This property is now Commercial.

The City Of Northport will partner with 1871 LLC to bring retail to the location.

Right now, City Leaders have not said what would be coming.

They say they could make some announcements in the coming weeks.

“We look forward to looking at things outside the box. We’re going to look at new market things with the Development Group and if we need to step in and utilize whatever resources we have in terms of State Codes which is Amendment 772, I think this is primed and ready to do it” says District 2, Northport City Councilman Jay Logan.

Also at Monday night’s Northport City Council Meeting, the City will advertise the sale of the Hasson Center

again for one Week, starting Tuesday.

The sale will not include the Baseball Field next to it.