The city of Brent will make more sewer repairs thanks to a $200,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The city will use the funding to replace 4,500 feet of sewer line. It will also evaluate an extra 7,000 feet of sewer line, as well as remove roots from 5,000 feet of line.

The project area is in the central part of the city, from highway 82 South to Heritage Park Drive.