»»CITY: NO WATER AFFECTED IN TUSCALOOSA SEWER SPILL

About 200 gallons of sewer overflow spilled near the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue today, according to the city of Tuscaloosa.

The overflow is already cleanup and did not reach any water sources, so there is no danger to the public.

Tuscaloosa city is sending out notifications every time there is a sewer spill within the city.

City officials said more than 6.5 billion gallons of wastewater are treated every year at the wastewater plant, and less than 0.03 percent of that has been lost to sewer overflows over the past three years.