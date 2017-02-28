»»CITY LEADERS WILL MEET WITH DEVELOPERS ABOUT LOCATING IN NORTHPORT

The City Of Northport has seen a number of new businesses coming into the area.

Now, City Leaders are looking at ways to bring more.

“We want to make sure Northport is being proactive in making us more business friendly, more in tuned with the needs with the local developers and business leaders” says Northport City Councilman

Jay Logan.

The City spent $25,000 to hire a consultant from Retail 360 out of Birmingham.

“They actually specialize in data driven approaches and actually marries the local developers with outside retailers. Its difficult for local developers sometimes to see what are the trends of the consumer aspect and some of their buying habits, our consultants will actually do that on behalf of the local developer” says Logan.

A round table discussion is Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Northport City Hall.