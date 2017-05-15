»»CITY LEADERS: 3000 BAR IS STAYING OPEN

Tuscaloosa City officials said they are not revoking the business license for 3000 Bar and Grill.

The bar faced plenty of heat after 23-year-old Branden Moss was shot to death in a parking lot across the street from the bar, nearly an hour after it closed for the night.

At Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City Council meeting, several business owners asked the council to revoke the bar’s business license, but the city said it has no intentions of doing so.

The last time the council revoked a bar’s business license was last year, when the council voted on shutting down High Tide Bar. That bar was given 57 police citations within the past six years for issues including underage drinking and accepting fake IDs.