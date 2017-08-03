»»CITY HOSTING ALBERTA LITTER CLEANUP THIS WEEKEND

Some Alberta residents in Tuscaloosa are spending their Saturday morning helping the city stay litter free.

Residents are meeting at the Gateway Center (2614 University Blvd. E.) at 8 a.m. The city is providing trash bags, gloves and litter-grabbers for volunteers.

Tuscaloosa Environmental Educator Ashley Chambers said that although this weekend’s focus is on District 5, litter is a problem across the city.

“Litter affects everyone,” Chambers said. “If you take off your rosy goggles and drive through Tuscaloosa, litter’s a real problem. It’s a community problem. It’s not one side of town versus the other side of town, it affects all districts.”

Chambers said breakfast will be provided, along with plenty of water for volunteers.