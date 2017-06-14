»»CITY HIRES FIRM TO STUDY WEST TUSCALOOSA FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS

Open space and un-used property in Districts 1 and 2 in West Tuscaloosa.

During Tuesday’s Public Projects Committee, the Tuscaloosa City Council hired CMH Architect to do some master planning for the City of Tuscaloosa.

The firm will do an in depth study of West Tuscaloosa.

“We recently had a lot of interests in wanting to invest in West Tuscaloosa but, not having all of our data on the Infrastructure side and having that firm understand it. It will help better guide development and potential mechanism to stimulate reinvestment” says Brenden Moore, from the City Of Tuscaloosa.

The areas are I-20/59 on the South, Joe Mallisham Parkway, Black Warrior River on the North and 28th Street in Tuscaloosa.

The Consultant will study existing land uses, vacant property, and development pattern trends.

The 10 Month study will allow the City to be prepared when trying to bring new developments to West Tuscaloosa with some community involvement.

Districts 1 and 2 Tuscaloosa City Councilwomen Phyllis Odom and Raevan Howard are ready for.

“I think this will be great, great for Zoning for people to come and want to develop, spend their money in West Tuscaloosa so, I think this would be huge” says Councilwoman Phyllis Odom.

“I’m already working with Code Enforcement and I’m already looking at the blight in the community and trying to find ways to fix those problems but, this study will give us a better idea of how to

approach those problems and where the blight is and how to go after it” says Councilwoman Raevan Howard.

The study will cost $417,000.