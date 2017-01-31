»»CITY COUNCIL’S EDDIE PUGH HAS COURT DATE OVER ELECTION QUALIFIER

Trending
District 6 Tuscaloosa City Councilman Eddie Pugh will be in court next month for a hearing on whether or not he qualified for the March 7 municipal election.

In a statement released Monday night, Pugh said that because of a mistake, his $200 qualifying check bounced on Jan. 25. Pugh said he immediately rectified the mistake, but was told he failed to qualify.

Pugh said he sought and was granted a court order requiring the city to include his name on the ballot. A court hearing to decide whether or not Pugh qualified is set for Feb. 17.

Pugh’s full news release is below.

