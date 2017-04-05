»»CITY COUNCIL ROUNDUP: SHORT-TERM RENTALS, MORE MONEY POURED INTO SINKHOLE

Tuscaloosa’s City Council Administration Committee meeting was packed Tuesday, as residents and city leaders listened to two proposals regarding short-term housing rentals.

Those proposals recommended allowing short-term rentals within Tuscaloosa’s lake district and the downtown campus district. They also suggest a cap on the number of homes allowed share their homes in certain areas.

The proposals go to the Planning and Zoning Committee for discussion May 15. Currently, home sharing with services like AirBnB are not allowed in the city of Tuscaloosa.

In other City Council news:

The Tuscaloosa City Council’s Finance Committee voted on implementing at 10-member Parks and Recreation Authority task force.

The group will examine PARA’s office, as it is the largest agency funded by the city of Tuscaloosa.

The city of Tuscaloosa is giving more than $400,000 more to repair a sinkhole at the Hilliard Fletcher Wastewater Treatment Plant, bringing the total repair cost to more than $1.2 million.

Construction workers are relocating several pipes found within the hole, and recent rains made the hole bigger, so more money is needed to fix the problem.

The city estimates the sinkhole repairs will be complete within the next month.

Tuscaloosa’s Live at the Plaza event is less than a month away, but concert-goers will no longer be able to bring their own booze to the event.

The Tuscaloosa City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance changing the rules. Instead of allowing coolers with alcohol, people going to Live at the Plaza will have to purchase alcohol from bars or establishments within the downtown entertainment district.

City leaders said the change will cut down on accidents and alcohol consumption.

The concert series happens every Friday from April 28 to July 28.