»»CITY COUNCIL ROUNDUP: PATRIOT PARKWAY PURCHASE, ZONING FOR CHECKERS

A new Neighborhood Walmart on Highway 69 South at Patriot Parkway is one step closer to reality after Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City Council meeting.

After weeks of discussions, the Finance Committee OK’d purchasing a portion of Patriot Parkway at the intersection.

The city would own the road leading up to the proposed $10 million grocery store and fuel station. For any future developments along the north side of the road, the city will require developers pay for their portion of the road.



District 3 Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Cynthia Almond said negotiations are give and take on both sides.

“At the end of the day, you try and come up with the best solution,” she said. “And that’s where we feel like we are.”

The full council votes on the purchase in two weeks.

The Tuscaloosa City Council decided on waiting two weeks before voting to rezone the property across the street from Stillman College in west Tuscaloosa for a proposed new Checkers Drive-In.

City leaders said they’re working on ensuring only certain types of businesses can built on the property.

District 1 Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Phyllis Odom said the city will host a public meeting before the vote.

Tuscaloosa City Council members say they want more direct meetings with the agencies they fund.

District 3 Councilwoman Cynthia Almond said it’s hard to know everything the agencies are doing, but the effort will be worth the extra work.

“If we take the time and meet with agencies one on one, we can learn a lot about what they’re doing and how our tax dollars are being used,” Almond said.

Tuscaloosa City District Attorney Hays Webb invited the city council’s Public Safety Committee to a free public screening of “Chasing the Dragon,” a documentary about the dangers of prescription drug abuse and the heroin epidemic.

“We want leaders from throughout our community to come and see this problem that exists here,” Webb said.

The film is being shown at 6 p.m. March 28 at the Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa.