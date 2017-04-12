»»CITY COUNCIL ROUNDUP: LIVE AT THE PLAZA CHANGES, PARKVIEW IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Tuscaloosa’s popular Live at the Plaza weekly summer event was a hot topic at Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City Council meeting.

For two years, people could bring their own alcohol and enjoy the free concert every Friday evening in the summer.

But that ended with a rules change Tuesday.

The BYOB policy hasn’t caused any problems, city leaders said, but the Tuscaloosa Police Department and some council members still think it’s a bad idea.

Last week, the council administration committee voted for banning coolers filled with alcohol at the weekly events. Tuesday night, the council made it official with a 4-1 vote.

But just because you can’t bring your own alcohol doesn’t mean you can’t have alcohol. The city’s entertainment district stretches from Government Plaza to Temerson Square, Greensboro Avenue, 20th Avenue and Ninth Street, and patrons can buy alcohol from any of those businesses.

The city attorney and chief of police said they were concerned about liability issues if people could continue bringing their own booze.

Live at the Plaza happens every Friday at Governement Plaza between April 28 and July 28.

The Tuscaloosa City Council’s finance committee was presented with a density service fee proposal regarding any new 100-plus multifamily developments within city limits.

Since 2005, the city’s population has grown more than 18 percent. As that population grows, the city needs to provide new residents with the same level of service as those already living here, city officials said.

The funds gained from the fee would be reinvested.

“It is extremely important to note that this cannot be used for a traditional operating expenses,” said Brendan Moore with the city.

The money would go toward items like new patrol cars, firefighter equipment or road and water improvement projects.

The Tuscaloosa City Council project committee OK’d a nearly $900,000 reconstruction and utility improvements project for Parkview Drive in Tuscaloosa.

The improvements include paving, sidewalks, gutters, waterline and sewer line replacement.

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a smoke-free policy for the Tuscaloosa Housing Authority.

That means no lit tobacco products can be used within any public housing living unit in the city. The city said the change is designed to improve the indoor air quality within the units.