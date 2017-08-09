»»CITY COUNCIL ROUNDUP: JACKSON II APARTMENTS DISCUSSION, ROAD IMPROVEMENTS

A major low-income apartment complex is one step closer to reality in Tuscaloosa’s sixth and seventh districts, but many residents aren’t happy about the new development.

The vote has been in the making for two weeks after District 7 Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry said she had concerns about the apartments coming to her district.

With 90 units, the Jackson II complex will be located just north of Skyland Boulevard.

McKinstry said she was concerned that the Tuscaloosa Housing Authority failed communicating with the council and the public about the proposed development, but the committee gave final approval for the development Monday after its first public hearing.

“We’re just catching a lot of feedback from the community because this is something they were not aware of,” McKinstry said. “It’s something that they feel that it was thrown upon them, and even though I tried to bridge the communication back with the housing authority and the community, it still kind of makes them feel like they have no other choice but to swallow it because there’s nothing we can do to stop it.”

In other Tuscaloosa City Council news:

The Public Projects Committee approved more than $3 million of improvements for Phase 2 of the James I. Harrison Parkway project. Four years in the making, the improvements include widening the road to three lanes, new curbs and gutters, storm sewer system improvements and sidewalk additions.

“I know I’ve been really aggravated about this, because of how long it’s taken, but we’re finally about to start,” McKinstry said.

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved its portion of the cost for renovations to the Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter, which is just under $20,000.