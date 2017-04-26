»»CITY COUNCIL ROUNDUP: HIGH-DENSITY DEVELOPMENT FEES, ANIMAL SHELTER EXPANSION

How many people can you pack into one building? And how many buildings should you have?

Tuscaloosa’s Finance Committee is considering enacting a fee for any high-density developments such as large apartment complexes, and they’re already getting plenty of feedback from developers.

The fee proposal would apply to more than 100 multifamily developments within city limits.

Since 2005, the city’s population has grown by more than 18 percent, and city leaders say that as the population grows, they need to offer new residents the same level of service as the existing population gets.

But local leaders say they feel more studies should be done, and they should include commercial developments, too.

District 3 Councilwoman Cynthia Almond said there’s concern about using beds as a measure for fees instead of sinks or bathrooms, because some homes may have a low bed to bath ratio. That means they’re using up less of the city’s resources than a place that has the same number of bedrooms and bathrooms.

The Finance Committee is continuing its discussion next Tuesday.

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved its $80,000 portion of a $400,000 Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter expansion project.

The county already donated the building next to the shelter, and the new funds will be used to connect both buildings with one roof.

Thanks to the extra space, the shelter will be able to expand its services.

The annual back to school sales tax holiday is changing from the first weekend of August to the third full weekend in July.

This year’s event runs July 21 to July 23.

School supplies, clothes and other back-to-school items are available for purchase without sales tax added on.