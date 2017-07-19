»»CITY COUNCIL ROUNDUP: BAR ZONING ORDINANCE, AGENCY FUNDING

A zoning ordinance in the city of Tuscaloosa is creating some controversy: What’s the definition of a bar, a lounge and live entertainment?

During Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City Council Administration Committee meeting, members discussed what makes a restaurant a restaurant, a bar a bar, or a lounge a lounge.

At the moment, Tuscaloosa doesn’t have zoning rules pertaining to such venues, so the city is looking at defining things so developers and business owners have some guidelines.

“That’s what makes a good zoning ordinance,” said Ashley Crites with the city of Tuscaloosa. “So you can look at (the rules) and know what you can and can’t do with a piece of property without having to call staff.”

The city will discuss the issue at their next policy meeting.

In other City Council news:

The Tuscaloosa City Council Finance Committee is continuing its discussions on agency funding.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is asking that each department cut about 5 percent of their budget, so the city has sent letters out to the agencies about the cuts.

“We’re going to charge them with really taking a look at their budget, taking a look at their services and trying to make sure they’re being as lean as they possibly can,” said District 4 Tuscaloosa City Councilman Matt Calderone.

The city will finalize the budget in September.