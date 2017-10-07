»»CHURCHES CANCEL SERVICES AS NATE STORMS TOWARDS GULF COAST

TUSCALOOSA – Churches in and around Tuscaloosa County are cancelling their Sunday services due to the possibility of severe weather when Hurricane Nate makes landfall. A list of those churches is provided below.

If you know of a church that needs to be added to the list please have a church leader email the cancellation to news@wvua23.com or call the WVUA 23 newsroom at (205) 348-7000.