»»CHURCHES CANCEL SERVICES AS NATE STORMS TOWARDS GULF COAST

TUSCALOOSA – Churches in and around Tuscaloosa County are cancelling their Sunday services due to the possibility of severe weather when Hurricane Nate makes landfall. A list of those churches is provided below.
If you know of a church that needs to be added to the list please have a church leader email the cancellation to news@wvua23.com or call the WVUA 23 newsroom at (205) 348-7000.
- Alberta Baptist – Tuscaloosa
- Chapel Hill Baptist – Northport
- Englewood Baptist – Tuscaloosa
- First United Methodist – Tuscaloosa
- Five Points Baptist – Northport
- Northport Baptist
- Skyland Blvd. Baptist – Tuscaloosa