»»CHURCH OF THE LORD JESUS CHRIST HELD SERVICE FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

The Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Tuscaloosa held a Black History Month service Sunday to discuss the history of the Civil Rights Movement in Tuscaloosa, while also worshiping and praising the successes of the black community over the last two hundred years.

Alabama was at the epicenter of racial segregation seventy years ago as the black community fought for equality.

Leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks made national headlines becoming heroes in the face of oppression and working towards bring the country together.

“I was involved in the original black history movement in the ’50s and I am probably the only leader that was left that was involved in the movement so I want to discuss the importance of what happened to us back then,” said the Rev. Thomas Linton.