»»CHURCH HONORS TUSCALOOSA’S BLACK ROLE MODELS

In honor of Black History Month, Jerusalem AME Zion Church hosted their Unity Day celebration Sunday.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox presented 28 residents in the Tuscaloosa County — one for each day of the month.

Maddox said the honorees are role models who better their communities.

“It’s not only about what they’ve contributed,” Maddox said. “It’s about what they represent. It’s important that every child who lives in our city has hope and an expectation of success.”

District 7 Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry said she’s honored to be recognized.

“To be acknowledged and recognized is so overwhelming,” McKinstry said. “I’ll never forget this day, I’ll never forget this moment, and I’ll never forget that they took time to pay homage to me.”

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson agreed.

“It makes me feel the work that I do in the city is not in vain, and it’s great to be recognized for that work,” Anderson said. “It’s truly an honor when someone recognizes you as a role model, because that means that’s someone they’d like to see their children pattern their lives after.”

Among those honored were two of WVUA 23’s own: 10 p.m. anchor Tamika Alexander and reporter/anchor Jabaree Prewitt.