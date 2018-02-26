»»CHURCH HELPS WALKER COUNTY RESIDENTS SCORE FREE HEALTH SERVICES

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator David Williams III

Jasper’s First Baptist Church is encouraging residents to take charge of their health as a part of Community Resource Day.

Walker County residents were invited to come out to have their blood pressure tested, as well as receive dental and sexual health screens. First Baptist Church, the Capstone Rural Health Center, nursing students from Bevill State Community College and Alabama Lions Sight came together to host the screenings.

Coordinators said screenings are a great preventive measure to make sure people need less medical care in the future.

“As we’re learning from our dentists and other medical professionals, if you have poor dental health it is going to affect your body in different ways,” said Matt Lotspeich of Jasper First Baptist Church. “So just come and get a screening, and then you know get an extraction or a cavity filled or whatever it might be, is just really helpful to folks and they are just overjoyed.”