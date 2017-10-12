»»CHRIST EPISCOPAL FEATURES LOCAL MUSICIANS TONIGHT

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Michaela Hancock

Local musicians are getting ready for a night of fun at Christ Episcopal Church. As part of their cultural arts series, the church is hosting a coffee house theme night to showcase a variety of musical acts.

“This is different in a lot of ways because we’re reaching out to different areas in the community offering jazz, offering Celtic music and things like that so that’s what makes it different,” said Dr. Judy Ransom, member of the Concerts & Culture at Christ Episcopal Church planning committee.

The event is Oct. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Randall Hall at Christ Episcopal Church located in downtown Tuscaloosa, 605 Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. N. The event is free to the public, but donations are always accepted.

Acts include locally acclaimed Nicolas Boyd with his jazz combo, singer/songwriter Dr. Alan Lane and several Theatre Tuscaloosa stars singing Broadway and big band numbers.

Coffee and other beverages will be served at the event, and baked goods are available for purchase.

Organizers said they’re excited to try something new and offer a variety of talent to the community.