»»CHILI COOKOFF BRINGS THE HEAT FOR A GOOD CAUSE

The Tuscaloosa Exchange Club held their 12th annual Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookoff Fundraiser at the Bryant Conference Center, Saturday Feb. 10, and the contestants did not hesitate to meet guests at the door to show of their chili cooking skills.

Best judged chili, people’s choice chili, best booth, best costume and best showmanship were awards up for grabs.

The best judged chili went to Queen City Cooks.

“We’ve done this for seven years, so it’s always fun for us. It’s something that we look forward to in the office, and to actually win is good,” said Tara Leiter, Leader of the Queen City Cooks.

The Tuscaloosa Exchange Club is donating all proceeds to prevention of abused children and the Youth of Tuscaloosa.