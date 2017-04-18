»»CHILDREN’S MUSEUM HOSTS ANNUAL EGG-STRAVAGANZA

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Sarah Guzman

More than 1,000 eggs were hidden throughout the Children’s Hands-On Museum for the annual Egg-Stravaganza Egg Hunt on Friday.

Children of all ages were welcome to join in on the Easter festivities at the museum, which began at 6 p.m.

The hunt was split into two sections, one side of the museum was for children ages five and under while other side was for ages six and above.

“I like seeing them be excited and finding them,” said Carolyn Davis, CHOM volunteer. “The little kids who work so hard and find only five eggs are so proud of themselves, it’s just fun.”

All of the eggs were found in only 10 minutes and the children were able to cash in their eggs for prizes such as stickers, pencils or jump ropes.

For more information on events the museum has to offer, such as the Egg-Stravaganza.