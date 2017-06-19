»»CHILD SAFETY KITS OFFER EASY WAY TO STORE USEFUL CHILD INFORMATION

Nearly 650,000 children are reported missing each year, according to childsafekit.com.

The International Union Police association has partnered with Liberty National in conjunction with the National Amber Alert to get safety child kits out to homes.

Edwin Merriweather, with Liberty National says if your child is missing, there’s a higher chance of something happening within the first 24 hours. He says the child safety kit can eliminate time of gathering information.

The kit is a card for parents that offers an easy spot for children’s vital information such as fingerprints, DNA samples, height, weight, hair color, eye color and other important facts.

The kits are free and Liberty National has attended several events in the community to make people aware.

Their goal is to teach others to be responsible for the sake of children.