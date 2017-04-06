»»CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION SERVICES HIGHLIGHTING THEIR SERVICES

Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa wants to remind everyone that April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The goal is highlighting how abuse and neglect can hinder a child’s development and growth.

Today, they did that with blue pinwheels placed outside Tuscaloosa’s city hall.

But why pinwheels? They’re an embodiment of child-like whimsy, and they now symbolize the commitment to child abuse prevention measures like home visits and parental education.

CAPS Service Delivery Director Phyllis Simon said it’s a misconception that CAPS merely deals with the results of abuse and neglect. Rather, she said, their goal is preventing it in the first place.

“A lot of people are still not aware of the effects of child abuse,” she said. “It’s not so much just beating a child as some people think. It can be verbal, it can be not giving a child food. It’s not just hitting.”

That’s why CAPS offers parenting classes, so parents can learn the proper ways to take care of their children.

On Saturday, CAPS is hosting All About Kids at Shelby Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fun-filled family event will feature face-painting and children’s games and bounce houses.

Simon said CAPS is always looking for volunteers and donations. To find out how you can help, visit them online at capstuscaloosa.com.