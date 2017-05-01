»»CHECK YOURSELF: SOCIAL MEDIA BLUNDERS CAN COST YOU A JOB

College graduation is right around the corner, and many job-seekers are hitting the market for the first time. But you could be wrecking your chances before you land an interview if your Instagram is pic after pic of parties, politics and profanity.

INAPPROPRIATE Drugs

Alcohol

Profanity

Anything overtly sexual

Excessive political posts

That’s right: Instagram, Facebook or Twitter can keep wannabe workers from getting a job. Employers can learn a lot about a potential hire with a simple Google search, and those party-hard pics, drunken ramblings and inside-joke profile images aren’t as private as most people think.

“It is very important to have a clean look,” said Karen Thompson with Tuscaloosa Emergency Services. “You brand is yourself, and when you have inappropriate things on your Facebook page, you don’t realize other people are looking. So this is the time to clean it up.”

More and more employers are making social media checkups on everyone they think about hiring. And the trend is not unique to high paying corporate jobs.

“I’ve had people show me a Facebook page and say, ‘Look at this. This is just not appropriate,’ ” Thompson said. “This is a new generation, and things that you feel are appropriate are not appropriate for work.”

Private pictures and posts aren’t immune, either. Assume if it’s online, anyone can see it.

University of Alabama student Brandi White said she’s seen plenty of proof that posting the wrong thing can lead to your employer showing you the door.

“I just feel like I don’t want that to be me,” she said. “I make sure all my accomplishments are up to date, I make sure I watch how I look and what I post, and try not to be political. You know, just keep it very, very neutral.”

Bashing co-workers or bosses is a ticket to the reject pile, too. If a potential employer sees the hatred for your current job, odds are good they’ll assume you won’t be a good fit for them, either.

So how do you clean up your online presence? Start by searching your name on Google, Bing or any other search engine — preferably long before you start sending out resumes. If your name is common, congratulations. You have some built-in plausible deniability. If not, be diligent.

If anything iffy pops up (that public intoxication arrest freshman year or, heaven forbid, that long-abandoned MySpace), there are ways to mitigate the damage.

Give search-engine optimization a try. Overload search engines with positive information about yourself. Websites can be created in about five minutes, and there are several free services one web search away. Write and post stuff that’s relevant to your profession, so anything untoward gets pushed down in the search.

Not many people check past the first page of results, so you’re probably OK if your indiscretions aren’t visible at a glance.

Set your Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts to private (but keep them searchable so they show up during a web search), then delete anything you’d feel uncomfortable showing your grandma. Even if it happened in 2004.

If there’s any information or photos on a site you have no control over, contact the site’s owner and request it be taken down.

Don’t have a LinkedIn account? Get one and use it, because it helps your professional online presence.

Keep your profile and cover pictures simple. Professional photos are great, but not a must.

But what if you have no online presence at all?

Create something basic. You don’t have to sign up for a social media site if you’re a nonconformist or worried about all the information they track, but it can look odd if there’s nothing at all and you’re in the millennial age group.

Done all that and still having issues? Think about going by something else professionally. There’s no rule against using your middle name instead of your first, or finding a nickname you like and sticking with it.