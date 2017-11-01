»»CHARTER SCHOOL TO OPEN ON UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA CAMPUS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Adrianne Jenkins

Community leaders in Livingston believe they are taking a big step toward improving education in rural West Alabama. A first-of-its-kind charter school is expected to benefit students and the entire Black Belt region.

University Charter School board members capped off a long awaited process of signing the official charter letter to establish a new school in Sumter County.

The charter school in Livingston will be the first of its type in Alabama located in a rural area and the first housed on a college campus.

“We have so many students leaving our county that go to school other places and we feel like the charter school will keep those kids in our county and also raise the expectations of all our school, so that’s the reason why we want all our kids to have a quality education,” said President of the University Charter School Micky Smith.

The K-8 grade school opens next fall with Lyon Hall on the University of West Alabama campus serving as the temporary location. School officials said they will look to add a grade each year and begin plans to establish a standalone building on campus by 2019.

J.J Wedgeworth, University of Charter School Head, said the school will have a max of 350 students the first year and the capacity will extend and top out around 500.

Wedgeworth and Smith were one of several people to spearhead plans to establish the University Charter School. They believe board members have established a curriculum that will shape the minds of every student they encounter.

The charter school will open fall 2018 and registration for enrollment starts Nov. 15.