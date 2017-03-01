»»CHANGE YOUR PASSWORDS AGAIN

Google researchers have uncovered a Cloudflare bug that could affect many people and their private information.

Cloudflare is a security company that protects websites form malicious web threats.

A single error in the security code leaked private sessions and personal information into strangers’ browsers.

The one error caused data to spill over from users who used sites like Uber, Fitbit and thousands more.

“Only going to be a limited ability for security researches to fully quantify the scope and breath of the amount of data that was ultimately leaked across that six month time period because not all of the response data was appropriately logged and cached by all these different websites,” said Matthew Hudnall, deputy director for UA Center for Advanced Public Safety.

The scope of the mishap is not known, but security experts suggest it’s better to be safe than sorry. So change your passwords. All of them.