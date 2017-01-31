»»CHAMBER OF COMMERCE RAISING DONATIONS FOR ALBANY’S TORNADO VICTIMS

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is partnering with some local businesses for a good cause this week.

DONATION DRIVE Where: Buddy’s Food Mart on the west side of McFarland Boulevard, just after the Rice Mine Road exit

When: Friday-Saturday 2-7 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Wanted: nonperishable foods, toiletries, diapers, gas cards, Visa gift cards

The Chamber’s goal? Helping Albany, Georgia, which was devastated by a tornado last week.

Chamber President and CEO Jim Page said he believes locals will be moved to assist the city in need.

“This community has always possessed a generous spirit, but since being impacted by our own natural disaster, people in this area understand the importance of helping those in time of need,” he said.

The Chamber is collecting donations at Buddy’s Food Mart on the west side of McFarland Boulevard, near the Rice Mine Road intersection.

Collection times are Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Requested donations include nonperishable foods, toiletries, diapers, gas cards and Visa gift cards.

The drive is in partnership with Buffalo Rock, Golden Flake, Piggly Wiggly, Two Men and a Truck and Buddy’s Food Mart.