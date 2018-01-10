»»CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: NEW PLANT MEANS GOOD THINGS FOR STATE AS A WHOLE

While Toyota and Mazda are bringing more jobs to Limestone County in north Alabama, the new plant’s work will trickle down and benefit Tuscaloosa, too.

Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama President Jim Page said the new plant means Alabama is on the map as a great place for companies doing business.

“It’s a great way to start off 2018,” Page said. “You know, our biggest challenge with this announcement and all our other expansion announcements is finding qualified workers for the work force. It’s a great problem that lots of states and communities around the country wish they had, but it’s something that we’re addressing aggressively.”

Page said that most of the automotive jobs will require a very high-tech skill set, but Alabama has great community colleges and training partners that can prepare more people to fill those jobs.