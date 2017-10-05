»»CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HONORS NORTHPORT CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jared Ferguson

In light of three hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes, it has been a busy year for High Socks for Hope, a Northport-based nonprofit organization.

On Tuesday, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama named High Sock’s managing director, Judy Holland, the Northport Citizen of the Year.

Holland has a recorded history of over 20 years of community service. She has also worked with High Socks for the past six years.

The organization has helped over 500 families dealing with the crisis of the natural disasters.

Ashley Gill, the Northport Citizen of the Year the previous year, expressed the significance of the award.

“It is just an honor,” said Gill. “The citizens of Northport who have gone above and beyond to make this community what it is. We are able to honor the Business Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Religious Leader of the Year. There are just too many people to honor in this community and we are just blessed to have business here.”

Tuesday also honored Michael Holt, the owner of Tiger Rock Martial Arts, who received the Chamber’s Business Leader of the Year Award; Rafael Alvarez, the Education Leader of the Year; Ruby Battle, the Historian/Pioneer of the Year; and Billy Currington, a firefighter with 18 years of service named Public Safety Leader of the Year.