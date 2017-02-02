»»CHAMBER, PARTNERS TO COLLECT DONATIONS FOR GEORGIA TORNADO VICTIMS

Trending
By on Local, News, Recent Stories, Top Stories, What's Trending

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama along with several partners will be collecting donations to aid those in Albany, Georgia that were devastated by a tornado on January 22nd.

Buddy’s Food Mart locations on the west side of McFarland Blvd will be the drop-off point for those who wish to donate to the cause.

The dates and times donations will be accepted.

  • Friday                         2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday                     2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday                       1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Other businesses taking part in this project include Buffalo Rock, Golden Flake, Piggly Wiggly and Two Men and a Truck.

Requested donations include non-perishable food items, toiletries, diapers, gas and gift cards from national chains or major brands and Visa gift cards.

 

 

 

 

 

 

