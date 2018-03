NOMINATE: Print nomination form

Fill out form, and send in to: Tuscaloosa County Civic Hall of Fame

c/o Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama

P. O. Box 020410

Tuscaloosa, AL 35402

Submission deadline is June 1

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s Civic Hall of Fame is searching for nominations. Today, Chamber representative Jay Logan stopped by the WVUA 23 studio to give us the details.

The Civic Hall of Fame honors exceptional residents who have made significant, long-term contributions to Tuscaloosa County.