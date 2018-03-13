»»»CHAMBER CHAT: MARCH 12, 2018

Carolyn Tubbs, who is the Chamber of Commerce’s director of educational programs, stopped by WVUA 23 Monday to discuss some of the organization’s upcoming training activities for students of all ages.

Programming includes workshops in customer service, worker’s compensation, safety certifications and more. Training is open to everyone, not just Chamber members, and the workshops are designed to be affordable.

To find out more about the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, visit tuscaloosachamber.com.