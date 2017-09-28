»»CENTREVILLE MEDICAL CENTER TO CLOSE PENDING CONGRESS DECISION

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Emily Strickland

Teaching health centers around the country will close if Congress does not renew their funding by the end of the month, including Cahaba Medical Care in Bibb County.

About 1 million under-insured Americans receive health care access from teaching health centers, many of which are located in rural communities like Cahaba Medical Care in Centreville. Patients who do not have health care or cannot afford to travel far for health care receive medical services at Cahaba Medical Care.

Dr. John O. Waits, father of founder Dr. Jon B. Waits, stressed how crucial it is their funding gets renewed.

“This facility is not only providing care to these people, but Cahaba Medical Care is training three doctors a year to go to rural communities and do the same thing,” Waits said.

Third year medical resident Laura Hayre said residents at Cahaba Medical Care are not only being trained, but also building relationships with their patients.

“I love going to Walmart and seeing the patients that I know. I just love having that relationship and really being a part of the community,” Hayre said.

Third year medical resident Arnelya Cade said Cahaba Medical Care is also providing jobs.

“With the program here we have created jobs in the area. We have probably more than tripled the workforce since we’ve been here,” Cade said.

If Congress does not renew funding, many Bibb County residents will be without access to health care while a new program is built in Cahaba Medical Care’s place.