»»CENTRAL HIGH STUDENT TEAM ANALYZING SCHOOL’S TRASH OUTPUT

Looking around at Central High School, you’d eventually notice something’s missing: the trash cans. But there’s a good reason they’re gone.

Four students in the Future Business Leaders of America and Middle Years Program are conducting a food waste audit. Their goal? Get an idea of just how much food is being wasted in their school and the community.

The group already won the National LifeSmarts Competition for the state of Alabama. All teams attending the national championship in Pittsburgh have to conduct a food waste audit at their school as part of the competition.

Students have to figure out their audit demographics and then compile and submit that data.

Freshman Noa Jordan said the results so far are enlightening.

“No only do we have to separate it,” she said. “But we have to weigh it to come up with an average for the entire week for how much food is being wasted in our school.”

The first day of the audit, Jordan said they discovered about 100 pounds of food were wasted from lunch alone. What’s more, a significant chunk of that wood was unopened.