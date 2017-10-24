»»CENTRAL HIGH HOSTS YOUTH LEADERSHIP FORUM

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Sam Luther

Students gathered at Central High School Monday evening to hear from community leaders on what it takes to succeed.

The Tuscaloosa chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority hosted the youth leadership forum.

“We just really want the youth to have that exposure to give them some ways to grow and to know that they are the future leaders of the society,” said Bridget Hurst with Delta Sigma Theta.

In total, there were 11 panelists on stage, but it was the audience running the show. Unlike a lecture, students were able to ask questions tailored to their interests, and hear from the leaders themselves.

“We want the students to be involved, to know that they are the future and that they have a voice in what’s going on in the community,” Hurst said.

Among those leaders, there were three representatives from law enforcement, and they were all eager to take this opportunity to help build a relationship with the community.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to bridge that gap between law enforcement and the young people in our community,” said Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson.